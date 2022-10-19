CSSE & APX Content Ventures Extend Agreement

ADVERTISEMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) and APX Content Ventures have extended their current agreement to expand their financing partnership and elevate diverse voices.

The first project greenlit under the extension is the reality series Dirty Pool with J.B. Smoove, starring comedian J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm). Described as “Dinner for Five meets Celebrity Poker,” the show will premiere exclusively on Crackle and Redbox streaming platforms in late 2023.

Smoove and his celebrity friends will talk around a pool table, with no topic off limits, including current events and other celebrities.

APX Content Ventures is a unit within Publicis Media that seeks to find, fund and elevate partners and properties that amplify diverse voices, empower women and build community, connection and trust. CSSE is the latest partner to receive funding through APX Content Ventures’ $25 million Inclusion Investment Fund.

CSSE and APX Content Ventures previously partnered to produce the original series Inside the Black Box, which features revealing conversations, performances, workshops and discussions about the role race plays in the entertainment industry.

“APX Content Ventures has been a phenomenal partner, and we are very excited to continue creating series together,” said Philippe Guelton, chief revenue officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “The brand integrations into these series are an organic way for companies to reach audiences that are no longer watching linear TV. We look forward to announcing additional projects soon.”

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Crackle and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in bringing quality diverse-owned, operated and targeted programming to air,” added Kerry Bianchi, Global CEO, APEX Exchange. “Our partnership on Inside the Black Box embedded our client in a seamless and authentic way that also reflected who they are as a brand. Finding quality programming that engages consumers and naturally ties to the ethos of our clients’ brands is a win-win for everyone.”