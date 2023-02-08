Cris Abrego Steps Down at Banijay Americas

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Samek has been promoted to CEO of Banijay Americas, as Cris Abrego steps down from the post but remains chairman of the Americas for Banijay.

Samek has served as president and COO since 2018 and will now oversee the company’s award-winning independent production studios across two continents.

Abrego will stay on as chairman of the Americas for Banijay, focusing on acquisitions and new business ventures.

The production labels across the Americas will now be housed under Banijay Americas.

“When I decided to step down as CEO, I knew Ben was the ideal person to take the reins as chief executive of Banijay Americas,” said Abrego. “He has been a key partner to me for more than two decades, and I know him to be an extraordinary and results-driven leader with the experience and relationships to drive success both domestically and internationally. Ben cares deeply about our company, our clients, and our people. His promotion to CEO is a testament to his long list of contributions and achievements.”

“It is an honor to step into this role, especially at a moment of accelerated evolution for the entertainment industry and Banijay Americas,” said Samek. “There are tremendous opportunities ahead for our business, and I am inspired daily by the extraordinary talent and expertise of our team. I am grateful to Cris, who has been a mentor and friend for many years, and I look forward to the work ahead.”