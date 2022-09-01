Craig Erwich, Eric Schrier Receive Promotions at Disney

ADVERTISEMENT

Craig Erwich is expanding his responsibilities to cover ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television streaming originals, while Eric Schrier moves over from FX to take on a newly created position as president of Disney Television Studios and business operations at Disney General Entertainment.

Erwich has been promoted to president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television streaming originals. He will continue to oversee ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals while adding unscripted and alterative entertainment and Disney Branded Television streaming originals to his oversight. Erwich has overseen the Hulu Originals brand since 2014. He has also been pivotal in helping ABC remain number one in entertainment for three consecutive seasons.

Schrier will be leveraging his experience built over two decades at FX. Schrier will take a cohesive approach to operations across Disney General Entertainment while shepherding the teams at Disney Television Studios, including 20th Television, 20th Television Animation and ABC Signature.

Shannon Ryan has been elevated to president of marketing for Disney General Entertainment, expanding her in-house marketing agency to include Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content.

All three executives report to Dana Walden, chairman of Disney General Entertainment.

“I am incredibly fortunate to be working with some of the very best executives in our industry, and Craig, Shannon and Eric are exactly that: the best,” said Walden. “These are proven leaders with both incredible creative sensibilities and strong business acumen. Additionally, they have long and impressive track records of supporting their teams and our amazing creative partners to do their very best work.”

With these changes, Bryan Noon is stepping down but will stay on for a transition period.