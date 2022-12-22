Content Americas Unveils First Sessions, Speakers

ADVERTISEMENT

Content Americas, which is taking place January 24 to 26 in Miami, has revealed the first speakers and sessions for the event, including keynotes from FOX Entertainment Global and MarVista Entertainment, TelevisaUnivision and Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America & U.S. Hispanic.

Fernando Szew, CEO of FOX Entertainment Global and MarVista Entertainment, is on board as a keynote interview. Further keynote interviews include Pierluigi Gazzolo, president and chief transformation officer at TelevisaUnivision, and Fernando Medin, president and managing director of Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America/USH.

Ana Bond, senior VP and managing director of international productions for LatAm and U.S. Hispanic at Sony Pictures Entertainment, is lined up as the Content Americas One on One. Additional One on Ones include Francisco Cordero, founder and CEO of BTF Media; Eduardo Lebrija, executive VP for LatAm at Paramount; and Luiz Felipe Barros, corporate VP of loyalty and entertainment at Mercado Libre.

The opening session will feature a panel of leading data experts discussing the shows, trends and genres that have defined 2022 and looking ahead to the key drivers for change in 2023. Adam Cunningham, chief strategy officer at Allied Global Marketing, and Horacio Gennari, founder and board member at BB Media, are taking part.

The session LatAm Finds its Narrative Voice will explore how LatAm writers and creators are working with global platforms, how the showrunner model is evolving in the LatAm market and what new content we can expect to see hitting global screens during the next two years. Writer Chascas Valenzuela; Mauricio Leiva-Cock, showrunner, writer, director and executive producer at Fidelio; Silvana Aguirre, co-founder and the head of the development department at The Immigrant; and writer, film and television scriptwriter, and producer Leonardo Padrón are on the roster.

Warner Music’s new show Melody will be in the spotlight in a sponsored session, including Sarah Lenore, co-star and co-creator; Yas Gagliardi, star; and Jose Luis Pagan, creator and producer.

In the panel session The Future of Content is Not in English, leading international producers and studio executives discuss the growing opportunities for non-English-language content and what this means for the future of the business. Erik Barmack, founder and CEO of Wild Sheep Content, is among the participants.