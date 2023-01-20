Conecta Fiction & Entertainment 2023 Details Unveiled

ADVERTISEMENT

Details of the seventh edition of Conecta Fiction & Entertainment, taking place from June 26 to 29, have been revealed, including that Mexico and Poland will be the focus countries for the U.S. and Europe, respectively.

Patricia Franco, Regional Minister of Economy, Business and Employment of the regional government of Castilla-La Mancha, and Géraldine Gonard, director of Conecta Fiction & Entertainment, revealed the details during FITUR Screen, held in the framework of the International Tourism Fair of Madrid (FITUR).

As mentioned, Mexico and Poland will be the 2023 focus countries. According to data presented by the National Chamber of the Mexican Film Industry (Canacine) in August 2022, the number of fiction series in the last decade in Mexico has increased by 70 percent, with 78 series produced in 2021 for HBO Max, Netflix, Prime Video, Televisa and Star+. In addition, the production of feature films has reached a record 250 per year, generating important economic and cultural opportunities.

Poland, meanwhile, is establishing itself as a major producer in Eastern Europe. Netflix recently announced the opening of new headquarters in the country and has also confirmed the production of nine series and nine films in the coming months. According to data published by Digital TV Research in September 2022, Poland will be the most powerful Eastern European country in terms of subscription revenue and content consumption in the coming years, with a forecast for 2027 of more than $1 billion.

Franco and Gonard also revealed that the five international calls for projects for Conecta Fiction & Entertainment will open on January 24. The categories are Pitch Copro Series, for fiction projects in the development phase that have or are looking for production partners; Pitch High-End Series, for fiction series projects with high budget and elements that guarantee success and quality; Pitch Docudrama Series, focused on dousers projects with fiction elements; Pitch Feelgood Formats, for TV entertainment formats in the development phase; and Pitch Music Series, for fiction series in which music has a special relevance.