Cineflix Rights Taps All3Media International Alum for Digital Role

Cineflix Rights has appointed All3Media International alum Mike Gould as senior VP of digital, effective October 6.

Reporting to Tim Mutimer, CEO of rights at Cineflix Media, Gould will be responsible for increasing revenue streams by leveraging Cineflix Rights’ multi-genre slate to deliver long- and short-form content across all digital platforms. He will also shape and lead the company’s strategy to launch direct-to-consumer FAST channels later this year.

At All3Media International, Gould served as VP of global digital partnerships and was responsible for growing the distributor’s many digital platform partnerships, including leading and delivering its AVOD and FAST distribution strategy and managing the day-to-day of all self-publishing activity. Prior to that, Gould held a senior digital distribution and partnership role at Endemol Shine Group, as well as a digital partnerships position at BBC Studios.

Mutimer said, “Cineflix Rights’ slate is packed with long-running brands that audiences love, and we work closely with our partners to window our key programming. With Mike on board, we plan to expand our AVOD business and take direct control of our FAST activity to grow it strategically. Mike is going to be a fantastic addition to the Cineflix Rights team—his enthusiasm, experience and track record make him the perfect person to lead our digital strategy.”

Gould added, “I am thrilled to be joining Cineflix Rights at such an exciting period of growth in its digital business. As the U.K.’s largest independent distributor, with a broad catalog full of in-demand IP, Cineflix Rights is perfectly placed to capitalize on the range of opportunities across AVOD and FAST. I can’t wait to start working with Tim and the team and deliver on their bold ambitions in this space.”