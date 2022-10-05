Cineflix Rights Bringing Diverse Slate to MIPCOM

ADVERTISEMENT

Cineflix Rights’ MIPCOM catalog features a variety of new and returning drama series, including the brand-new Last King of The Cross, movies and factual brands.

Leading the company’s scripted offering, Last King of the Cross is inspired by John Ibrahim’s best-selling autobiography that chronicles his rise from a poverty-stricken immigrant to Australia’s most infamous nightclub mogul. The series “is epic in scope and operatic in tone with brilliantly diverse characters and a thrilling and multilayered plotline,” says Tom Misselbrook, senior VP of scripted sales and development. It stars Tim Roth (The Hateful Eight, Lie to Me, Sundown) and Lincoln Younes (Grand Hotel, Tangle, Barons).

Starring Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Reginald the Vampire, based on Johnny B. Truant’s Fat Vampire novels, centers on a vampire who doesn’t fit modern-day beauty standards. It is produced by Great Pacific Media, Modern Story, December Films and Cineflix Studios for SYFY.

The slate also includes the feature thriller Sugar, in which two young Canadian influencers go on a dream trip that turns into a nightmare when they become entangled in a deadly drug smuggling operation, as well as the psychological thriller Jodi Arias: Bad Behind Bars, about a couple whose lives are nearly destroyed by the ultimate femme fatale.

The second season of Whitstable Pearl sees Pearl Nolan transition from being a chef who solves crimes to a full-time investigator who just happens to own a restaurant. A new season of Irvine Welsh’s Crime is also available, as is a new season of Kan 11 Network’s police corruption drama Manayek.

“Our boutique but growing scripted slate combines gripping storylines and diverse casts and creatives with high production values,” Misselbrook says.

Leading Cineflix’s factual slate, Patrick Aryee’s Wild World sees the titular British biologist and explorer reveal the complex web of interactions that link the tiniest of creatures to the mightiest carnivores on the planet.

The travel show Holiday Homes in the Sun scours Europe for vacation homes to rent and assess each one on its merits to choose a winner. The Yorkshire Auction House, meanwhile, traverses the U.K. and turns forgotten treasures into windfalls of cash.

New additions to the true-crime slate are Cult Justice, which features the true stories of false prophets who thought they were above the love, and Somebody’s Hiding Something, which follows investigators as they search for the person who holds the clue that will blow a case wide open. O.J. Simpson: Blood, Lies & Murder reexamines the most notorious double-murder investigation of all time and reveals shocking new evidence that points straight to the killer.

History of the Sitcom reunites audiences with the sitcom friends, families and co-workers they’ve watched over the years while also introducing them to new comedies. Close Encounters Down Under reveals untold stories of UFO sightings, abductions and other paranormal events in Australia and New Zealand.

Rounding out the factual slate is Ghost Ships, following a team of ocean adventurers, battling against the harsh marine environment, as they uncover the truth about some historic maritime catastrophes.

Tim Mutimer, CEO Rights of Cineflix Media, said, “As an independent distributor with global scale, we’re able to bring our buyers the best original content from some of the world’s most creative producers. What better way to celebrate our twentieth anniversary than unveiling a MIPCOM slate packed with standout dramas starring A-list talent, gripping movies and premium factual brands that will engross, entertain and enlighten audiences everywhere?”