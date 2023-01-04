Cinedigm Taps Marc Rashba as EVP of Partnerships

ADVERTISEMENT

Cinedigm has hired Marc Rashba, former president of MovieMethod, as executive VP of partnerships.

In the newly created role, Rashba will be responsible for business development, programming content deals and selling Cinedigm’s proprietary technology Matchpoint to third parties. He will oversee all facets of partnerships, including cultivating and managing strategic partnerships, programming releases, negotiating agreements, expanding digital distribution and driving new revenue opportunities.

Rashba takes up the role immediately and reports directly to Erick Opeka, chief strategy officer of Cinedigm Corp and president of Cinedigm Networks.

Throughout his 20-plus-year career, Rashba has been responsible for matching content to the right audience, finding future trends and tech, and developing opportunities from unique businesses and relationships. At MovieMethod, he oversaw global digital content sales, marketing and distribution and was responsible for driving strategy, licensing, channel growth and platform expansion, as well as developing go-to-market plans for FAST, OTT, SVOD, AVOD and apps. Clients included Sony Pictures, NBCU, Paramount, Anheuser-Busch, Verizon and others.

Prior to that, Rashba worked with Anuvu, All3Media, Little Dot Studios, WildBrain, Fandango/Vudu Vuulr and more. Rashba also served as VP of digital Partnerships and development at Sony Pictures Entertainment as well as various global marketing roles for Sony prior to that for over 15 years.