Calinos Entertainment Promotes for Head of International Sales

Asli Serim has been promoted from international sales director responsible for the MENA and CEE regions to head of international sales at Calinos Entertainment.

Serim has worked at Calinos for nearly two decades and held various positions. She began at the company as assistant for the acquisitions and sales departments before becoming sales manager and international sales director. Since 2012, she has been responsible for the growth and reach of Calinos’ content.

“Calinos is celebrating its 25th birthday this year,” said Fırat Gülgen, Calinos Entertainment’s founder and CEO. “In this period of time, we were the main supporter of women empowerment in the industry and Asli is the image of this support. This is a well-deserved appointment. I believe Calinos Entertainment will have another successful 25 years ahead with the leadership of Asli.”