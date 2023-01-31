Calinos Adds Two New Team Members

ADVERTISEMENT

Calinos Entertainment has tapped executives from GoQuest Media and Kanal D International to bolster its team.

Akshit Sandhu joined the company as worldwide format acquisitions and sales manager. Sandhu has ten years of experience in content licensing and is well-trained in rights management, content acquisition and sales. He has worked both in the acquisition and sales departments of different companies, including GoQuest Media.

Burcu Anis, the former head of marketing and operations at Kanal D International, has 30 years of experience in the marketing and communication industry in various roles.

Fırat Gülgen, Calinos Entertainment’s founder and CEO, said: “On the 25th anniversary of Calinos, we are so happy to continue expanding our team globally with senior professionals. I believe the acceleration of our format sales will rise with Akshit, and we will celebrate our 25th year with the marketing activities led by Burcu. So, dear Akshit and Burcu, welcome to Calinos’ team!”