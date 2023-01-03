Brunico Buys NATPE Assets

ADVERTISEMENT

Brunico Communications has acquired the assets of the National Association of Television Programming Executives (NATPE), including NATPE Global, NATPE Budapest, NATPE Streaming+ and the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards.

The sale has been approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court and is expected to close before the end of January.

The plan is to bring back NATPE Budapest from June 26 to 28 at the Intercontinental Hotel, with a “full-scale return” of its annual slate of events culminating in early 2024 with NATPE Global.

Brunico Communications’ president and CEO, Russell Goldstein, said: “The international content community has been waiting patiently for the return of NATPE, and we are very excited to welcome back our new clients and delegates. Brunico will be reaching out to all NATPE partners in short order to discuss the transition and our plans for the future.”

Andy Kaplan, chair of NATPE’s board of directors, added: “With a distinguished track record building must-attend content markets like Realscreen Summit and Kidscreen Summit and then reinvigorating the widely-acclaimed Banff World Media Festival, we could not be more pleased with this outcome. With the Board’s full support, Brunico is ideally positioned to elevate NATPE to new heights.”