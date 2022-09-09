Broadcasters Commemorate Queen Elizabeth II

ADVERTISEMENT

Broadcasters in the U.K. and around the world have revised their regularly scheduled programming following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

BBC One is continuing news coverage on Friday from 6 a.m. until 6 a.m. on Saturday. Its regular Friday shows such as Escape to the Country, Pointless, Doctors and EastEnders have been moved to BBC Two.

BBC Chairman Richard Sharp and Director-General Tim Davie both signed a message of condolence from the BBC Board on the death of Her Majesty the Queen: “On behalf of everyone at the BBC, we offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family following the death of Her Majesty the Queen. Her Majesty was the absolute embodiment of public service. She was a unifying figure across generations, communities and borders, who represented the very best of our nation. We are grateful at the BBC to have witnessed, recorded and shared so many of the special moments in her long life and reign. She will always be remembered with the greatest affection and admiration.”

ITV has shifted its schedule to feature news coverage from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. It has then lined up documentary programs such as The Longest Reign: Queen Elizabeth II, The Young Elizabeth and The Queen Remembered.

Channel 4 has added an hour-long Channel 4 News Special and a two-hour edition of Channel 4 News from 7 p.m.

At this time, ITV and Channel 4 have suspended commercial breaks.

In the U.S., PBS honored the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II in a new PBS NEWSHOUR special, Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Life. And PBS NEWSHOUR will continue to provide coverage on its daily and weekend broadcasts.

Network 10 in Australia is running 10 News First live in all markets from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today. This will be followed by a two-hour run of The Project, a Queen Elizabeth II Special Presentation, then The Queen: A Royal Life and followed by more 10 News First. Tomorrow, from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., Network 10 will have 10 News First extended news updates across the day. The evening schedule will feature The Queen In Her Own Words, Her Majesty The Queen: A Gayle King Special, Elizabeth & Phillip: Royals Revealed and The Queen: A Royal Life.

Meanwhile, True Royalty TV, a streaming service dedicated to documenting the lives of royal families around the world, issued the following statement: “True Royalty TV sends our deepest condolences to the Royal Family for the loss of their mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and to the people of Great Britain and the Commonwealth for the death of their beloved Queen. On this sorrowful day, we are reminded of Her Majesty’s own words in November last year, ‘None of us can slow the passage of time.’ Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed a long and productive reign, touching the lives of millions around the world. She dedicated her whole life to service and was the longest reigning monarch in British history. As a streaming platform dedicated to documenting the lives, work and history of the Royal Family, we have a deep appreciation of Her Majesty’s impact around the world and share in the collective grief of her passing. We will be celebrating her 70 years on the throne and preserving the memory of her unparalleled reign.”