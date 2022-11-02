BritBox Launches on Prime Video Channels in Australia

ADVERTISEMENT

BritBox International and Prime Video have partnered to give Australians access to the British SVOD via Prime Video Channels with an add-on subscription.

BritBox offers Australian Prime members a streaming collection of British drama and comedy, with exclusive new shows such as Karen Pirie and Magpie Murders, upcoming series such as A Spy Among Friends and a variety of fan favorites, including Line of Duty, Doctor Who and Vera, among others.

Prime subscribers can gain access to the add-on subscription for an additional monthly fee of AU$8.99, with a seven-day free trial and cancellation anytime.

Reemah Sakaan, CEO of BritBox International, said: “This launch builds on our existing and successful North American partnership with Prime Video, and we are excited to be expanding our collaboration into Australia. It underlines BritBox International’s commitment to working with like-minded international partners to bring the biggest and best British entertainment to audiences around the world.”

Hushidar Kharas, head of Prime Video Australia and New Zealand, said: “We are excited to bring even more selection to our Prime members in Australia with the launch of BritBox on Prime Video Channels. We are simplifying our customers’ entertainment experience, making it even easier for them to select, subscribe and enjoy their favorite British television series in one place.”