BritBox International Hires Former STARZ and AMC Execs

BritBox International has tapped STARZ alum Liz Spaulding as VP of business development and AMC alum Jennifer Moon as head of editorial and programming strategy.

Spaulding and Moon will both report to Robert Schildhouse, executive VP and general manager of group marketing services. Spaulding will also report to Kerry Ball, global chief acquisitions and commercial officer.

As VP of business development, Spaulding will lead the charge on growth opportunities and partnership relations. She will be responsible for distribution and commercial partnerships and providing strategic direction into growth plans.

As head of editorial and programming strategy, Moon will lead the program strategy for the U.S. and Canada, content acquisitions and content scheduling for the BritBox North America service.

Prior to joining BritBox, Spaulding was director of distribution at STARZ, where she was responsible for Multiplatform content distribution and strategic partnerships with distributors. Before that, she was the first-ever New York director for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, where she managed a team producing over 500 seminars, panel discussion and educational courses annually.

Moon previously spent more than a decade at AMC, most recently serving as director of Multiplatform programming strategy. Her responsibilities included developing revenue-driving windowing strategies for successful content distribution across a range of streaming and on-demand services and creating long-term operational workflow solutions for AMC Networks at large. She also worked with the team to maximize exposure for top-rated programming for AMC Networks’ suite of channels.

“Both Liz and Jennifer have a deep understanding of the rapidly changing streaming landscape and excellent skill sets that will help BritBox continue to evolve and be the destination that premium British content fans flock to most,” Schildhouse said. “We are looking forward to having both as part of our BritBox team.”

“BritBox has been a leading streaming service in cultivating a loyal and engaged fanbase,” said Spaulding. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with the team as they continue to expand and grow their platform.”

Moon added, “With its uniquely British voice, BritBox has accomplished that rare goal of building a content portfolio that never disappoints and lives up to subscriber expectations. In leaning into their style and approach of deliberate acquisition and thoughtful curation, I’m excited to help the team at BritBox International continue to bring viewers the kinds of content they love.”