BritBox International Appoints EVP for North America

BritBox International has appointed Hulu alum Robert Schildhouse as executive VP for North America and general manager for group marketing services.

Schildhouse will drive market growth, leading business development, commercial relationships, programming and performance marketing for BritBox North America. He will also oversee central marketing services across creative studio, media buying, CRM and customer services.

A streaming industry veteran, Schildhouse joined Hulu prior to its launch in 2008, progressing to become the leader of Hulu’s content acquisition organization. He then joined CBS Global Distribution Group as senior VP of digital licensing and distribution, rising to executive VP. Schildhouse later became executive VP of business development, responsible for authoring strategy to expand CBS’s global footprint.

At BritBox International, Schildhouse will report to Reemah Sakaan, CEO of BritBox, and will be based in New York.

Sakaan commented: “As we continue to drive the growth and strong momentum of our North America business, Robert will bring his proven expertise in leading innovative streaming and content businesses to our organization. It’s an exciting and pivotal time for BritBox, and I’m thrilled to be adding him to our passionate team, bringing the best of British to North America.”

Schildhouse said: “I’ve admired BritBox’s unique offer and programming for some time, and how the business has gone from strength to strength globally and built such loyal fandom. I can’t wait to help drive its further growth across North America in BritBox’s exciting next chapter, working with Reemah and her talented team and our partners at BBC Studios and ITV.”