Brandon B Launches Production Company Studio B

Viral content creator Brandon Baum, known to his 7 million TikTok and YouTube followers as Brandon B, has launched his own production company, Studio B.

The company will focus on developing original Brandon B-fronted digital-first formats and content for brands looking to reach Gen Z. Baum has increasingly been commissioned by some of the world’s biggest brands to bring their campaigns to Gen Z audiences. Previous clients of his include Netflix, Adidas, Pixar, FIFA, Meta, Samsung, Disney and Universal and projects have included shows with global stars including KSI, Jared Leto and Charlie D’Amelio.

Studio B’s first original digital-first series is the celebrity chat show This Interview Will Self Destruct. In the series, celebrity guests must brace themselves to be surrounded by chaos, including trap doors, wrestler invasions and set destruction. The series launched with a pilot episode featuring Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Uncharted). The first guest interviews in the full series are Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal, comedian Jaboukie Young White and British rapper Aitch.

Prior to his online stardom, Baum worked behind the scenes within the industry, previously serving as a camera operator at Sassy Films and working with social talent Woody & Kleiny for four years, helping them grow their channels to over 25 million followers.

“We’re beyond excited to announce our new studio business together with the launch of our brand new show This Interview Will Self Destruct,” Baum said. “It’s a viral format that cannot be found anywhere else. We’re celebrating chaos with a first-of-its-kind experience for our guests AND our audience.”