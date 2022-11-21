Bob Iger Returns to Disney as CEO

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert A. Iger is returning to The Walt Disney Company as CEO, effective immediately, replacing Bob Chapek.

Iger spent more than four decades at Disney, including 15 years as CEO, where he drove its direct-to-consumer pivot, before stepping down in 2020. He has agreed to lead the company for a two-year term, having been tasked by the board to “set the strategic direction for renewed growth.” He will work closely with the board to name a successor at the completion of his term.

“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” said Susan Arnold, chairman of the board. “The board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the company through this pivotal period.

“Iger has the deep respect of Disney’s senior leadership team, most of whom he worked closely with until his departure as executive chairman 11 months ago, and he is greatly admired by Disney employees worldwide—all of which will allow for a seamless transition of leadership.”

“I am extremely optimistic for the future of this great company and thrilled to be asked by the board to return as its CEO,” Iger said. “Disney and its incomparable brands and franchises hold a special place in the hearts of so many people around the globe—most especially in the hearts of our employees, whose dedication to this company and its mission is an inspiration. I am deeply honored to be asked to again lead this remarkable team, with a clear mission focused on creative excellence to inspire generations through unrivaled, bold storytelling.”