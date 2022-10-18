Boat Rocker Taps Fifth Season Alum for Sales Role

ADVERTISEMENT

Boat Rocker has hired former Fifth Season and HBO executive Dan Selig as senior VP of content sales.

Selig will play a key role in Boat Rocker’s sales strategy and the distribution of its scripted and documentary content in the U.S. and Latin America. He joins from Fifth Season (formerly Endeavor Content), where he was senior VP of sales for the Americas.

Prior to his time at Fifth Season, Selig spent more than 15 years at HBO in progressively senior sales roles.

As senior VP of content sales at Boat Rocker, Selig will be based in New York and will report to Jon Rutherford, president of Boat Rocker Studios, Rights.

“As Boat Rocker continues its growth as a leading supplier of premium global content, we’re excited to have Dan join the team,” Rutherford said. “With a deep understanding of the television landscape, Dan brings a wealth of experience and will be an invaluable asset to lead U.S. and Latin America sales for Boat Rocker’s owned and acquired series and documentaries.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Boat Rocker, a company that has an enviable slate of premium scripted and documentary feature content that appeals to both traditional and emerging platforms,” said Selig. “I look forward to helping propel further growth and harness opportunities to share compelling stories with U.S. and Latin American audiences.”