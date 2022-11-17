Blue Spirit Strengthens Production Team

ADVERTISEMENT

Blue Spirit, a subsidiary of Newen Studios, has made two new hires and a promotion to succeed Armelle Glorennec and bolster its production team.

Sylvie Mahé has been appointed producer and deputy managing director. She will oversee all activity and production teams for series and feature films. Mahé began her career at the audiovisual subsidiary of the Total Group as financial director of the animation department alongside Eric Jacquot. Since 2005, through her consulting firm, she has worked alongside animation producers on series and feature film projects.

Jacques Romeu has also been hired as producer. After more than 20 years in animation, including ten as executive producer in development on some 50 projects (Studio 100, Cyber Group Studios, Superprod), he will work to strengthen the production of series at Blue Spirit Productions by initiating new projects and supporting series already in production, including Alice & Lewis season two, Mille Bornes Challenge, The Borrowers and The Nightmares are in Trouble. He will work alongside Caroline Oustlant, artistic producer.

Justine Francke, who has been a producer at the company since 20221, will take over the production of feature films, with Sara Wikler at her side as artistic producer. Francke joined Blue Spirit in 2018 as legal director after several years of experience in international distribution at Studiocanal. She will continue the development of films already underway, including The Ballad of Yaya, The Legend of (Almost) King Arthur, Cut & Run and Colleen & Amélia.

“The evolution and strengthening of Blue Spirit Productions reflects the creative and commercial ambitions that have driven the company since its creation,” said Olivier Lelardoux, managing director of Blue Spirit. “Sylvie, Justine and Jacques are passionate and talented producers. I have every confidence in their interpersonal and creative skills, as well as their expertise in developing and producing strong and innovative content for a wide audience. I would like to warmly thank Armelle for the incredible work she has done over the years at Blue Spirit and wish her all the best for her future projects.”

“Blue Spirit Productions has been producing ambitious, high-quality and distinctive projects for many years,” Mahé said. “With the whole team, we will continue to pursue this editorial line and are committed to ensuring both current productions and future developments will uphold the same high standards and continue to delight our audiences, who remain at the heart of our ambitions.”

Romeu said, “What could be more exciting than initiating, developing and producing new series at Blue Spirit Productions? I am proud to join a team for whom storytelling, graphic arts and new technologies are a passion.”

“I am proud to follow in the footsteps of Armelle Glorennec, to bring ambitious films to the screen and to champion sensitive, captivating animation cinema that is in tune with the times and that can open new paths in everyone’s imagination,” added Francke.