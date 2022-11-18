Blue Ant Taps A+E Networks Alum for Director of Sales Role

ADVERTISEMENT

Blue Ant International has tapped Vice Media Group and A+E Networks alum Sarah Hussain as director of sales and acquisitions for the Middle East, Africa, Benelux and ancillary sales.

Hussain will be in charge of all sales activity in those markets, including presales, content licensing and partnerships. She will also support acquisitions and help grow Blue Ant International’s reputation as a distributor of premium content.

Based in London, Hussain will report to Gerbrig Blanksma, senior VP of international sales and partnerships, for sales and Lilla Hurst, global head of acquisitions and partnerships, for acquisitions.

Hussain joins from Vice Media Group, where she worked as senior sales manager for EMEA and Canada, planning and executing brand partnerships, presales deals and acquisitions. Prior to that, she worked at A+E Networks as a sales manager and negotiated and executed linear and digital sales for Benelux, the Middle East, Africa and Israel.

“Sarah specializes in growing reach for producers in developing markets and has a deep connection to the Middle East, Africa and Benelux, which our clients can now tap into,” Blanksma said. “Her proven track record maximizing market opportunities and nurturing long-term relationships with platform partners is pivotal to expand our advantage in those regions.”

“I am excited to join such an esteemed and creative team,” said Hussain. “Blue Ant International is known for tackling the market with a tailor-made, solutions-based approach, which includes co-production financing options and an extensive library of premium content. I look forward to bringing these innovative solutions to our partners.”