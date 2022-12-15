Blu. Digital Group Acquires Dicentia Studios

ADVERTISEMENT

Blu. Digital Group has acquired Danish media services company Dicentia Studios, which specializes in content distribution, localization and postproduction services for the European market.

Dicentia Studios is one of the few digital media fulfillment companies that is both an iTunes Preferred Encoding House and a Netflix Preferred Fulfillment Partner. With the acquisition, the combined group is now positioned as a premier provider of media management, localization and distribution services.

This acquisition follows Blu. Digital Group’s acquisition of Haymillian in November 2022 and Central Post LA in May 2022.

“Adding Dicentia Studios to the Blu. team offers a huge opportunity to provide a premium solution to content owners looking to drive the maximum value from their content and rights,” said Paulette Pantoja, Blu. Digital Group’s CEO. “Our acquisition of Haymillian substantially grew our localization footprint by adding over 6,500 translator team members. Through our acquisition of Dicentia Studios, we are expanding our media management and distribution services further across Europe.”

“The mission of Dicentia has always been to help media license holders maximize the value of their content and rights,” added Bobby Johar, Dicentia Studios CEO. “It was clear from our earliest conversations with the Blu. team that we were very well-aligned in terms of our focus, goals and the solutions we offered. Joining forces with Blu. provides us with the opportunity to see our vision applied across a much broader landscape.”