Blu Digital Group Acquires Haymillian

Blu Digital Group has acquired the dubbing, subtitling and access-services company Haymillian.

The deal allows Blu Digital Group to boost its localization and access services capabilities, expanding its presence across Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. The transaction gives Blu Digital a footprint in the U.K., Greece and Mexico.

“When we launched our localization division to complement our content distribution and software divisions, we saw a gap in the market for full-service media management facilities which integrated localization into the content distribution workflow,” said Paulette Pantoja, CEO of Blu Digital Group. “By acquiring Haymillian, we substantially grow our localization footprint, adding services and territories in key areas. We can now integrate our proprietary project management tools into the end-to-end workflow, taking clients from postproduction all the way through packaging and final delivery to platforms. We are excited to welcome the team from Haymillian into the Blu Digital Group family, joining us on the next chapter of our growth story.”

“We are excited to join Blu Digital Group and combine their experience in digital media management with Haymillian’s know-how to better respond to the evolving needs of the entertainment industry,” said Aida Martirosyan, managing director of Haymillian. “We are going to build on the expertise of our talent pool and internal teams to keep becoming better at what we do: helping the entertainment industry reach a wider audience with its content.”