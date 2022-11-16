Blink49 Studios & Vanguarde Launch JV

ADVERTISEMENT

Blink49 Studios and Vanguarde Artists Management have teamed up to launch a joint venture to develop and produce content for the global market.

Hailed as a first-of-its-kind deal in Canada, the joint venture leverages Vanguarde’s access to creative talent and IP to develop and produce original projects with Blink49’s studio, production and distribution infrastructure.

Under the JV, Blink49 will also provide development funding to build a slate of projects with Vanguarde and its clients. Blink49 and Vanguarde will serve as co-producers on all projects developed and produced through the deal.

Fifth Season (formerly known as Endeavor Content)—which backs Blink49 Studios—will have a first look at international distribution rights.

“We’re so thrilled to be embarking on this exciting venture with Tina and Jay and the team at Vanguarde,” said John Morayniss, CEO of Blink49 Studios. “With a stellar client roster and a thoughtful, strategic and creative approach to supporting their clients, Vanguarde is the perfect partner for this joint venture that will provide development funding and studio support for a slate of projects that we will bring to a global market. And, with the launch of Vanguarde Pictures with Adam Pettle joining as an executive producer, this joint venture is set up to be prolific.”

“We are very excited to be working with John and the incredible team at Blink49 in this new venture,” said Tina Horwitz and Jay Horwitz, co-heads of Vanguarde Artists Management. “From our initial discussions to now, we’ve found a common cause in our approach and desire to establish and support opportunities for Canadian creative talent on a larger platform. This partnership enables us access to Blink49’s considerable studio infrastructure as well as the wealth of knowledge and global reach that John and his team bring to the table. Of course, we’ll continue to work with our key third-party producers and production company collaborators to always seek the best-aligned opportunities for our clients and their projects.”