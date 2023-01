ADVERTISEMENT

David Smyth, CEO of Beyond Rights, is exiting the company, with his last day on January 31.

Smyth joined Beyond Rights in December 2021 and “made a significant contribution to the company through his strong and effective leadership,” Banijay Rights said in a statement. “We’d like to thank him for his hard work and commitment to the business and wish him all the best with his future endeavors.”

The move comes as Banijay embarks on integrating Beyond International into its existing group.