Beyond Rights Appoints Regional Sales VP

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond Rights has tapped BBC Studios alum Tara Gaule as VP of sales, covering France, CEE, the Middle East and Africa.

Gaule joins from BBC Studios, where she spent six years licensing unscripted, scripted and kids’ content to a wide range of territories. Prior to that, she worked for formats business Small World IFT and spent four years as VP of sales at Zodiak Rights. Over the course of her career, she has also worked for several other distributors, including DRG and Handmade Films International.

“We are excited to welcome Tara to the team today and are delighted she will be with us at MIPCOM next week,” said Sarah Bickley, Beyond Rights’ head of sales. “Not only does it provide a timely opportunity to meet our clients face to face, but it’s also a wonderful way to quickly get to know the team. Tara’s experience across unscripted, formats and kids perfectly reflects the current focus points for our business, with our new MIPCOM slate featuring great new content from each of these genres. With her expertise and deep knowledge of key markets such as France, she is well placed to make an immediate and important contribution to the team.”

Gaule added, “Beyond Rights’ size, catalog and ambition—and the fact that it is part of an evolving international group—are all very appealing factors for the next stage of my career, and I am excited to be joining the business at this time.”