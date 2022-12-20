BEC World Inks Deal with I.E. Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

BEC World has signed an agreement with I.E. Entertainment, which will distribute BEC’s Thai dramas internationally.

Indra and Erlina Suharjono, founders of I.E. Entertianment, said, “We are honored to add BEC World’s high-quality content across all genres to I.E.’s portfolio. Thai dramas will go from strength to strength outside Thailand across all platforms. The appetite for Thai content in Asia is growing, and I.E. welcomes the opportunity to be at the forefront of this global trend.”

“There’s a substantial share of revenue growth for BEC internationally since 2018,” said Surin Krittayaphongphun, president of TV business and executive director of BEC World. “We have licensed over 6,209 hours of Thai dramas across Asia, Latin America and Africa, with better-than-expected performance in Southeast Asian markets. We hope to enter new markets through this new partnership with I.E. Entertainment.”

Krittayaphongphun continued, “We believe in the Suharjono sisters’ extensive knowledge, expertise and networks in bringing Thai content beyond Asia, with I.E. as our exclusive distribution partner outside of Thailand, with CLMV and Greater China being non-exclusive. This is a move to strengthen BEC World’s global position as a leading entertainment company.”

At the recent Asia TV Forum 2022, I.E. concluded deals for Love Destiny 1 with PTS in Taiwan, and Repercussion, My Forever Sunshine and Love & Deception with StarTimes in Africa. Deals in negotiation include 2023 titles Love Destiny 2, Royal Doctor, To the Moon and Back, Love at First Night, Doctor Detective and The Betrayal (remake of Dr. Forster).