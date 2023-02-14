BBC Studios Sitcom Here We Go Renewed

ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios Comedy Productions’ sitcom Here We Go has been commissioned for second and third seasons for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Created by Tom Basden (After Life), the upcoming seasons will continue to follow the Jessops’ successes and failures as they navigate life’s challenges. Season two will see the return of Jim Howick (Ghosts), Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd) and Alison Steadman (Gavin & Stacey), alongside Freya Parks, Jude Collie, Mica Ricketts and Tori Allen-Martin (London Kills).

All previous episodes of Here We Go are available on BBC iPlayer and season two is set to premiere on BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

“I’m absolutely delighted to bring the relentlessly chaotic Jessop family back to BBC One for more homespun triumphs and disasters, and can’t wait to work with such a brilliant and hilarious cast once again,” Basden said.

Josh Cole, head of comedy at BBC Studios, commented, “We’re thrilled that the BBC have ordered more of this ‘comic masterpiece’—The Telegraph’s words, not mine, and the papers never lie. Tom Basden’s scripts are exceptional, we can’t wait to be back in The Jessops lives for two more series.”

Jon Petrie, director of BBC Comedy, added, “Here We Go is a hilarious and refreshing addition to the family sitcom… family. The glowing response to the first series was enough to justify two more, and we can’t wait to see what the Jessops mess up next.”