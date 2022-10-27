BBC Studios Productions Hires for Branded Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios Productions has brought in Kate Norum as its first head of branded entertainment.

Norum will be responsible for driving BBC Studios Productions’ ad-funded programming business in collaboration with the factual and formats teams, as well as developing new digital routes to market, including leading the recently announced partnership with Tastemade.

She joins from Sky Media, where she worked as branded content controller.

Norum said: “I’m thrilled to be joining BBC Studios Productions as its first head of branded entertainment. BBC Studios’ reputation for creating world-class content and forging hugely successful partnerships is second to none, and I’m excited to get started and take the ad-funded business to even greater heights.”

Helen Pendlebury, director of digital and business development, to whom Norum will report, commented: “I’m delighted that Kate is arriving at this key moment of growth for our business as we build on the successes we’ve had to date in the branded space. Our ability to apply our world-class production credentials across a range of genres has resulted in impactful work for many major global brands, and we’re sure Kate’s brilliant experience and industry contacts will be a real asset to our business.”