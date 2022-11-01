BBC Studios & Channel 4 Alum Joins Cowshed

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Ford, who has held roles at BBC Studios and Channel 4, has been appointed managing director of Cowshed Social, specializing in content for Gen Z audiences.

Ford joins from BBC Studios, where he was formerly VP of commercial for digital. At Cowshed, he has the remit to oversee the forthcoming rebrand and will also be responsible for driving new business growth.

Prior to BBC Studios, Ford set up and launched 4Studio for Channel 4 commercially, built UNILAD into a multi-million-pound business and ran his own social consultancy working for Social Chain and Vice.

Ford said: “I’m extremely excited to be joining Cowshed Social as managing director. I’ve been a huge admirer since they launched just a few years ago, having watched their extraordinary growth and become known for making the best social content in the industry.

“They have led the recent shift in social media by proving that brands and talent don’t need to borrow audiences from media owners or publishers anymore; they can build their own with their own brilliant content on their own channels. Having the opportunity to lead Cowshed Social on the next phase of their journey is incredible, and I can’t wait to get started.”

George Cowin, co-founder of Cowshed Social, said: “It’s an absolute honor to have Matt Ford join our team. His commercial experience and strong industry presence will, without a doubt, elevate Cowshed Social. We have a clear vision of where we want to be as a business, and we are excited to see Matt’s approach and strategy.”