BBC Earth & Minecraft Education Partner Again

Following the success of BBC Earth and Minecraft Education’s Frozen Planet II collaboration, the companies have teamed up once again for the launch of the Planet Earth III Minecraft World.

The Planet Earth III Minecraft World features immersive landscapes, animals and game-based learning resources inspired by stories in the latest landmark series from BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit. Players can venture into various realms of the natural world as a series of creatures, including the great white shark, the Arctic wolf, a leopardess and more.

The project is available globally beginning January 16.

Minecraft Education provides educational content for schools globally where students can learn about a wide variety of subjects via creative gameplay.

Matt Brandon, Planet Earth III series producer from BBC Studios Natural History Unit, said: “We are delighted to partner with Minecraft Education and that children globally will have the opportunity to interact with stories inspired by the Planet Earth III series through immersive gameplay while learning more about our fragile natural world and the creatures we share this planet with.”

Justin Edwards, Minecraft Education’s director of learning experiences, added: “Minecraft Education is delighted to extend our partnership with BBC Earth, building on our work in Frozen Planet II. The new experience of the natural world in Planet Earth III brings us closer to the animals and their surrounding environment. In this world, you will learn about animals from different continents across sea, sky and land and how they survive and thrive.”