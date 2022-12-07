BBC Acquires Hit U.S. Comedies

ADVERTISEMENT

BBC has acquired the U.S. comedies Our Flag Means Death, starring and executive produced by Taika Waititi, and Search Party, both of which will land on BBC iPlayer in 2023.

From creator and showrunner David Jenkins and executive producer Waititi, Our Flag Means Death is loosely based on the true adventures of 18th-century would-be pirate Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby. Bonnet and his crew attempt to get their ship together and survive life on the high seas, but his fortune changes after a fateful run-in with Captain Blackbeard, played by Waititi.

In addition to Darby and Waititi, the ensemble cast includes Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen and Leslie Jones.

The HBO Max original comedy series will come to iPlayer in early 2023 and will also air on BBC Two.

The dark comedy series Search Party sees the disappearance of former college acquaintance Chantal lead several 20-somethings to get entangled in the mystery. Dory, described as a “lifelong doormat” who works as a rich housewife’s assistant, makes it her personal mission to find Chantal and involves her friends in the search. Narcissist Elliott, bubbly actress Portia, sheltered Drew and Dory’s ex-boyfriend team up to find Chantal.

The first three seasons follow the aforementioned group through their private investigation, a semi-accidental murder, a cover-up and a sensational trial. In season four, Dory is held prisoner by a stalker, leading Drew, Elliott and Portia to again launch a search party. In season five, Dory enters a very public business partnership with a tech billionaire and folds her old friends into the venture.

Search Party stars Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early and Meredith Hagner. The fourth season also stars Cole Escola, and the fifth sees Jeff Goldblum join the cast. Guest stars include Susan Sarandon, Busy Philipps, Ann Dowd, Griffin Dunne and Lillias White, as well as R.L. Stine in a cameo role. Recurring guests are Kathy Griffin, John Waters, Aparna Nancherla, Angela Trimbur, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Greta Titelman, Joe Castle Baker, Larry Owens and Michelle Badillo.

The dark comedy, which originally aired on TBS for two seasons before moving to HBO Max, will make its way to iPlayer in early 2023 and will also air on BBC Three.

BBC acquired the two titles from Warner Bros. Discovery International Television Distribution.