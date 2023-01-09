Basic Lead Pauses DISCOP Miami Plans

Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Basic Lead has decided to interrupt preparations for DISCOP Miami, which was scheduled for the end of January.

Citing a tough financial setback at the end of last year that has not yet been overcome, the organizers are postponing the event.

“A certain level of negligence ended up causing an ‘industrial accident’ and the last-minute cancelation of DISCOP Kigali,” said Patrick Zuchowicki, general manager of Basic Lead. “After accumulating losses and operating on a shoestring budget for three pandemic years, it is time to take a step back and revisit our business model.”

