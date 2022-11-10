MIPCOM Video Highlight: Banijay’s Marco Bassetti

In conversation with World Screen’s Anna Carugati in the Grand Auditorium of the Palais des Festivals at MIPCOM, Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti discussed the crucial role of IP ownership, the importance of scale, the challenges of working with the SVOD streamers and the rising prominence of FAST channels.

MIPCOM marked the first appearance for the new Banijay since the acquisition of Endemol Shine Group. Addressing the integration of the company amid the pandemic, Bassetti noted: “The integration went faster than we thought. We know Endemol. A big part of this integration was done by Zoom; it was not the best [way] to connect with people. But it went very well. At the end of the day, if I look at the company now, we tried to merge two cultures and maintain and implement the best of these two cultures. I think that we are there.”