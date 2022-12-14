Banijay’s Lars Blomgren Joins Media Res

ADVERTISEMENT

Independent film and TV studio Media Res has expanded into the global market with the launch of Media Res International, which will be led by veteran producer Lars Blomgren.

Blomgren most recently served as head of scripted for Banijay. Last year alone, the company produced 138 scripted series. In this capacity, Blomgren has overseen series such as The Fall, Lillyhammer, Beforeigners, Black Mirror, Peaky Blinders, Dark, Caliphate and Scenes from a Marriage. Prior to Banijay, Blomgren was co-founder and former managing director of Filmlance International, the award-winning Swedish production company where he oversaw such series as Bron/Broen (The Bridge).

The mission of the new Media Res International division is to develop and produce premium series across all genres that combine the best talent and material from outside the U.S. with “the narrative ambition, production value and industry expertise that are hallmarks of Media Res.”

“Audiences have never been more engaged and excited to explore stories and cultures different from their own,” said Media Res Founder and CEO Michael Ellenberg. “Our goal in launching this new division is to collaborate with international creators, filmmakers and producers on innovative, daring and arresting series for global audiences. Lars’ exceptional taste, experience and perspective make him the ideal person to lead our efforts as we expand in this vital space.”

Ellenberg and Blomgren first worked together on HBO and Media Res limited series Scenes from a Marriage, starring Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac, with both men serving as executive producer.

“It’s been amazing to see how quickly Michael and his team have managed to establish Media Res as one of the most respected studios in the industry,” said Blomgren. “The strategy to work with the best global talent, both in front of and behind the camera, are the hallmarks of their shows, from The Morning Show to Pachinko to our collaboration Scenes from a Marriage. Today, success can come from anywhere, but we must respect the local cultures and tell the stories rooted in their soil. I look forward to tapping into this strategy and help further build on the success.”