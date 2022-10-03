Banijay Unveils MIPCOM 2022 Slate

ADVERTISEMENT

Banijay Rights’ MIPCOM 2022 catalog features a host of new formats, as well as premium scripted series such as Marie Antoinette.

Created by Deborah Davis (The Favourite), the eight-part series follows as the titular woman grows from a stubborn young princess navigating the rules of the French court into a fashion icon and notorious figure.

Also on the slate, Bali 2002 explores how everyday heroes from Bali, Australia and beyond showed up to help the victims of the Bali terrorist attack that took place on October 12, 2002.

Stonehouse stars Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) as disgraced Labour minister John Stonehouse, who tried to fake his death and seek a new life in Australia.

“What all these dramas have in common is a gripping story arc—all based on true stories with an emotional investment that keeps viewers wanting to see more,” says Claire Jago, executive VP of sales and acquisitions.

Regarding MIPCOM, Jago adds, “We are excited to be together after three years—bigger and better than ever before.”

The drama catalog also includes Rogue Heroes, Serial Lover and Riches. Rogue Heroes, written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), provides a dramatized account of how the SAS was formed under extraordinary circumstances in the darkest days of WWII. Serial Lover, a co-production between Shine Fiction and Sibaro Films, centers on a shrewd man who lives many lives, manipulating those around him, especially women, who he targets and steals from. Riches, meanwhile, comes from Greenacre Films and follows the exploits of the brash, super successful and wealthy Richards family.

Banijay’s format slate features Love Triangle, Blow Up, Le Plus Grand Karaoké de France, MasterChef: Young Talent and Starstruck.

From Endemol Shine Australia for Stan, Love Triangle provides unpredictable and explosive relationship journeys filled with love, heartbreak and mind-blowing twists. In Blow Up, from Endemol Shine Netherlands for RTL4, talented balloon artists battle in a colorful and creative competition. French label DMLS TV’s Le Plus Grand Karaoké de France, meanwhile, sees experts select the best singers from 1,000 mic’d up participants.

The new MasterChef iteration MasterChef: Young Talent welcomes 13- to 18-year-olds into the kitchen. Viaplay Group has commissioned the first series from Banijay labels Metronome (Denmark) and Nordisk Banijay (Norway).

Starstruck, created by Remarkable Entertainment for ITV, follows as the public transforms into some of the world’s biggest music icons. A second series of the series is underway in the U.K.

James Townley, global head of content development at Banijay, said, “At Banijay, we promote collaboration, innovation and creative autonomy, and this is unmistakable with our extensive MIPCOM slate, with distinctive and fresh formats coming from Australia, the U.K., France and the Netherlands. We’re very much looking forward to heading to Cannes in person, offering broadcasters new premium entertainment, bold dating shows and showcasing the modern evolution of our super brands—all of which have traveling potential at their core.”

Cathy Payne, CEO at Banijay Rights, said, “Our portfolio is further evidence of how we are tapping into the international audience’s desire for high-end content with nuanced narratives and visually powerful series. Our lineup for MIPCOM epitomizes this with fascinating, compelling stories from across the Banijay footprint and beyond. We can’t wait to showcase our new eco-friendly stand and spend some time face-to-face with all our clients from across the globe.”