Banijay Rights Expands FAST Channels Business

Banijay Rights has unveiled its first-ever dedicated Banijay-branded general-entertainment FAST channel, Horizons: Powered By Banijay.

Horizons: Powered By Banijay brings more than 200 hours of premium U.K. content to viewers on Samsung TV Plus UK and LG Channels. It will feature a number of series from Banijay’s 130,000-plus hour catalog, including 8 Out of 10 Cats, Pointless and Location, Location, Location, as well as drama series Gunpowder and The Woman in White.

It adds to Banijay Rights’ suite of 13 live FAST Channels and more than 50 live streams globally.

Shaun Keeble, VP of digital at Banijay Rights, said: “Horizons isn’t just a name, it’s a way of thinking—and doing business—for us here at Banijay Rights. Launching our own dedicated Banijay-branded FAST channel in the U.K. is the perfect way to attract new viewers to some of our leading global IP—and with this country’s FAST and AVOD activity growing from strength to strength, it’s a fantastic time to expand on our already burgeoning suite of channels with Horizons and continue to lead the market in this space.”