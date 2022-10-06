Banijay Moves to Acquire Beyond International

ADVERTISEMENT

Banijay has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed to acquire Beyond International.

Beyond has been listed on the Australian Securities Exchange since 1987, but once the scheme is implemented, it will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Banijay and its shares will cease to be publicly traded.

The acquisition would see Banijay take full control of the Beyond International group of companies and departments, with all elements of the business coming into the Banijay production and distribution footprint.

Beyond Rights is home to more than 8,000 hours of IP. From third-party producers and in-house production, its titles include Highway Thru Hell, Heavy Rescue: 401, Massive Engineering Mistakes, Halifax: Retribution, MythBusters and Deadly Women.

Beyond International’s managing director and CEO, Mikael Borglund, remains in his current role.

Marco Bassetti, CEO of Banijay, said: “As content demand continues to soar, catalogue remains key, and in acquiring Beyond, we would take our offering up considerably. Primarily bolstering our IP and production portfolio in the English-language and factual space, with Beyond’s complementary content, the deal can enhance our position as a leading go-to for clients and commercial partners alike.”

Borglund said: “The Beyond Board is very much supportive of the deal, which will see us join Banijay’s group, bolstering its standing in what is an increasingly competitive market. Joining a leading global business like this is a very exciting opportunity for us and we look forward to collaborating on newfound opportunities ahead.”

The implementation of the scheme remains subject to certain conditions, including Beyond shareholders’ approval, court approval and other customary closing conditions. It is hoped the deal will close at the end of 2022 or beginning of 2023.