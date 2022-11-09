Banijay Invests in Israel’s MoviePlus Productions

ADVERTISEMENT

Banijay is expanding its operations in Israel, picking up a majority interest in MoviePlus Productions.

Banijay has picked up a 51 percent interest in the independent production outfit, which specializes in drama series, documentaries and feature-length films. With a slate that includes Our Boys, Miguel, Deus, Jerusalem Brew and Embezzlement, MoviePlus Productions is led by David Mandil.

Marco Bassetti, CEO of Banijay, noted, “David is an impressive story maker, who has honed a business built on creativity, originality and above all, quality. As we continue to build our position as the number one home for content artists, he is a welcome addition, and we look forward to further expanding our premium scripted offering in the Israeli market via the combined strength of Endemol Shine Israel and MoviePlus Productions.”

MoviePlus Productions will retain its identity under Endemol Shine Israel, with Mandil continuing to lead the operation. Its upcoming titles will now be distributed by Banijay Rights.

Mandil, CEO of MoviePlus, noted, “MoviePlus has been producing for 20 years. The team and I are very proud of the path we have chosen, which led us to this great endeavor. We are very honored to be joining hands with Banijay and Endemol Shine Israel and are determined to grasp this opportunity and together create high-end content. Along the years, we had the chance to collaborate with many talented creators, writers and directors, and are looking forward to many more challenging and fascinating projects.”

Amir Ganor, CEO of Endemol Shine Israel, added, “MoviePlus, under the leadership of David, has built a fantastic reputation in our industry for its delivery of premium feature-length films and series, which capture the world. Partnering with the best writers, directors and crews, its titles have become regulars on the global award circuits, and we are proud to be welcoming him, and the team, into our home. Together, we can continue to expand our offerings and solidify Israel’s position as a home for high-quality creativity.”