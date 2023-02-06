Banijay Hires for M&A

ADVERTISEMENT

Banijay has bolstered its central leadership team with the appointment of Stéphane Préfol as head of M&A.

The role is dedicated to supporting the group’s growth trajectory. With experience in taking the process from negotiation to completion, Préfol will now collaborate with Banijay’s executive team worldwide to develop and execute its overarching strategy in this area.

Préfol will be based in Paris and report jointly to CEO Marco Bassetti and CFO Cédric Brignon. He will begin in position on March 6, 2023.

Préfol has spent more than 15 years in the M&A space. He joins from Publicis Groupe, where he was associate director, and was in investment banking for almost a decade.

Bassetti said: “With over ten acquisitions completed in 2022 alone, it was important for us to have a concentrated position in the team focused purely on M&A. We’ve made no secret of our ambitions for further growth into 2023 and with Stéphane, we can continue to be more effective in broadening our business offering, building our reputation as a go-to for talent both in content and beyond.”

Préfol said: “Banijay’s profile has gone from strength to strength over the years, and with its keen focus on strategic expansion, it seemed the perfect next stepping stone. I look forward to coming on board and partnering with Marco, Cédric and the wider team globally in fulfilling the ambitions of the group at-large.”