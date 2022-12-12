Banijay Elevates Carlotta Rossi Spencer

ADVERTISEMENT

Banijay has promoted Carlotta Rossi Spencer from head of format acquisitions to the newly created role of head of branded content business development.

In her new role, Rossi Spencer will oversee the delivery and fulfillment of new deals in branded content space and drive market penetration and revenue growth. She will report to Marie Schweitzer, chief strategy officer, and will work collaboratively with the company’s local talent to enable and support new partnerships and opportunities to drive maximum value worldwide.

Previously, Rossi Spencer was head of format acquisitions and was responsible for acquiring unscripted formats with cross-country appeal for the group’s 120-plus production entities.

Schweitzer said: “While our labels around the world have worked in the branded content space for some time, there was a need to take a holistic view on this area of the business and explore innovative ways to drive further opportunity. Carlotta was always a determined acquirer, and we’ve no doubt she’ll now be an impressive force in this field as we collectively build out our strategy.”

Rossi Spencer commented: “I’m so looking forward to embarking on this new challenge. Having spent a number of years in acquisitions, the time was right for a change, and I’m pleased to be supporting the group in ramping up its efforts in branded content. There is so much room for further growth and in investing the time in building new relationships, I’ve no doubt 2023 has a lot in store for Banijay and its reputation in being the perfect go-to for global brands.”