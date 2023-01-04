Banijay Completes Acquisition of Beyond International

Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Kristin Brzoznowski


Banijay has fully completed the acquisition of Beyond International, taking full control of the production and distribution business worldwide.

“Having now successfully navigated all necessary shareholder and court approvals, plus the customary closing conditions, the global group will commence the necessary integration process,” the company said in a statement.

Complimenting Banijay’s existing catalog of more than 130,000 hours, Beyond Rights plays home to 8,000-plus hours of IP, among them Highway Thru Hell, Heavy Rescue: 401, Massive Engineering Mistakes, Halifax: Retribution, MythBusters and Deadly Women.











