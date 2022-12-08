Banijay & Best Buy Team for Career Development Program

ADVERTISEMENT

Banijay Americas and the Best Buy Foundation have partnered for an entertainment industry career development program for high school students and recent graduates in the Los Angeles area.

Through the program, interviews for production assistant roles on several Banijay Americas series will be open to participants at Best Buy Teen Tech Centers, which connect youth from disinvested communities with mentorship. Also, the program’s curriculum will include opportunities such as seminars and job-shadowing with top producers, directors, editors and writers.

Banijay-owned studios Endemol Shine North America, Bunim/Murray Productions, 51 Minds Entertainment and Truly Original are participating in the program.

“Banijay Americas is thrilled to partner with Best Buy and its community impact hub to offer young people across Los Angeles greater access to the entertainment industry through experiential learning opportunities and hands-on training, exposure to our network of artists and industry professionals, and eventually, a point of entry for their first television jobs,” said Karla Pita Loor, executive VP of enterprise inclusion and social responsibility at Banijay Americas. “Our work with Best Buy reflects our commitment to creating both content and an industry that reflects the rich diversity of our audience and our city.”

“Through the community impact hub, we are lifting up the next generation of youth in Los Angeles with the tools and resources to reach for the stars,” added Andrea Wood, Best Buy’s VP of social impact. “This partnership will help shape the future of the industry by creating a direct talent pipeline that gives young people the opportunity to discover and pursue careers in the creative economy.”