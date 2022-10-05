Audiovisual from Spain Reveals Packed MIPCOM Agenda

ADVERTISEMENT

Audiovisual from Spain is set to attend MIPCOM 2022 with a packed schedule, featuring a double exhibition space, a new exclusive zone within the Seaview Producers Hub, a bilateral meeting with Canada and more.

In addition to its stand at MIPCOM, where Spanish companies can showcase their new product, Audiovisual from Spain will have a dedicated area in the brand-new Seaview Producers Hub, serving as a networking lounge focused on co-production and financing opportunities for producers, creators and commissioners. There, an open-door happy hour cocktail on the terrace featuring the latest Spanish content will be held on Tuesday afternoon.

The group will be hosting a matchmaking lunch between the Spanish and Canadian delegations, co-organized with Telefilm Canada. Canadian and Spanish production and distribution companies will be able to share projects in the financing phase or content ready for sale.

During MIPCOM, there will be a panel session about the boom in Spanish content. The companies that will be present at the Spanish pavilion at MIPCOM will be showcasing highlights across drama and comedy, kids’ programming, factual offerings and entertainment formats. Exhibitors participating include Armenteira Producciones, Ártico Distribution, Atresmedia Televisión, Filmax, Hampa Studio, Influx Animation, Mediacrest, Mediterráneo Mediaset España Group, Onza Entertainment, Plano a Plano, Puro Digital and Studio, Quexito Films, Wild Stories Distribution, Zeta Studios, Zona Mixta, Instituto Canario de Desarrollo Cultural and Axencia Galega das Industrias Culturais.

On Monday, October 17, Beta Film has organized the international premiere of Rapa, one of Movistar Plus+’s latest original productions, for 9 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., Secuoya Studios and distributor Mediawan Rights will present a sneak peek of Zorro, which has already been acquired by Prime Video for Spain, the U.S. and Latin America. At 12, Seaview Producers’ Hub will feature a discussion with executives from Movistar Plus+ International, Atresmedia Televisón and Zeta Studios. After that, the Spain and Canada matchmaking lunch will occur at 1:30 p.m.. Later in the day, at 4:45 p.m., the director of cinema and fiction at RTVE will participate in the Seaview Producers’ Hub’s session on public broadcasters as the new innovators.

On Tuesday, October 18, The Mediapro Studio will present a preview of the second season of The Head at 12:30 p.m. in Auditorium A. In the evening, Audiovisual from Spain will host its networking cocktail on the terrace of the Seaview Producers’ Hub at 5:30.

Wednesday, October 19 will see RTVE Playz participate in the MIP Diversity Briefs at 2 p.m. The MIPCOM Diversify TV Awards take place at 4:30 p.m. in the grand auditorium. Among the finalists is the format Queens to the Rescue, produced by Buendía Estudios for ATRESplayer Premium, in the representation of LGBTQIA+ non-scripted category.