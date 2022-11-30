Thursday, December 1, 2022
ATF Spotlight: Rewind Networks

Rewind Networks’ bouquet includes the channels HITS and HITS MOVIES, which are in 24 million households across 14 countries.

HITS’ offering includes series such as Airwolf, I Dream of Jeannie, The Winds of War, Shogun, Cheers and more. The HITS MOVIES channel, meanwhile, “showcases everyone’s favorite blockbusters from the 1960s through the early 2000s,” says Sandie Lee, executive VP and channel head. Its catalog features classics such as Casablanca and Gone with the Wind, as well as a slew of box-office comedies, including 50 First Dates, Miss Congeniality and Mean Girls. It also includes a variety of Christmas classics such as ScroogedIt’s a Wonderful Life and Trading Places.

“Our content offerings have consistently stayed true to the brand proposition of ‘the best TV and movies—all in one place,’” Lee notes.

She adds, “Our selections of shows and movies are carefully curated and based mainly on the fact that the content resonates well with our viewers.”











