ATF Spotlight: Nippon TV

Old Enough!, in which young children run errands on their own for the first time, leads Nippon TV’s slate.

“Old Enough! follows in the tradition of lovable family programming that is original, unpredictable and the sweetest entertainment,” says Yuki Akehi, director of international business development.

Vocals Like Locals brings together amateur singers from all over the world to sing hits from their countries.

Also on offer, the First Kiss Boys drama series is paired with the mockumentary First Kiss Ladies. The former follows a schoolboy who has his first kiss with a beautiful young girl, only to find out later that she is part of a dating reality show, First Kiss Ladies. In First Kiss Ladies, six women live under the same roof and try to capture the heart of one man.

“We are hoping to find partners who will embark with us on the journey of expanding great Asian stories into fun and innovative entertainment,” Akehi says.