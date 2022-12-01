ATF Spotlight: Fremantle

ADVERTISEMENT

On offer from Fremantle, the game show Password pairs celebrities and members of the public to attempt to convey mystery words to each other.

“In Asia, we have seen a renaissance of our evergreen game shows like Family Feud and The Price is Right,” says Ganesh Rajaram, general manager and executive VP of sales in Asia. “Password will be another great addition to this.”

Made of Money with Brian Cox sees the Succession star explore what money “means and does to people of different social standing across the world,” Rajaram says. “Given the economic issues facing the world today, the relevance of this cannot be underestimated.”

The Elon Musk Show gives viewers a glimpse at the billionaire through the eyes of his closest friends, family and colleagues.

Rajaram adds, “Fremantle is a one-stop shop for all your programming needs.”