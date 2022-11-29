Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Home / Top Stories / ATF Spotlight: Dori Media Group

ATF Spotlight: Dori Media Group

World Screen 4 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Leading Dori Media Group’s slate, The Salvadors (Los Hermanos Salvador) centers on siblings who come together to save their family’s sorcery store.

“The show’s fantasy and dramedy elements add a vibrant color palette to the series’ overall look and feel, giving viewers an aesthetically exciting visual experience,” says Haikal Jamari, sales manager for Asia and the Middle East.

Mercy on Us (Ten Piedad de Nosotros) combines revenge drama with a murder mystery.

The reality format Stand-Up Warrior sees stand-up comedians compete in a martial arts boot camp.











Tags

About World Screen

The leading source of information for the international media business.

ALSO READ

Rainmaker Invests in Saffron Cherry

Rainmaker Content has taken a minority equity stake in Saffron Cherry Productions, the multi-genre indie behind The Madame Blanc Mysteries and The World According to Grandpa.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2022 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.