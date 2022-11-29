ATF Spotlight: Dori Media Group

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading Dori Media Group’s slate, The Salvadors (Los Hermanos Salvador) centers on siblings who come together to save their family’s sorcery store.

“The show’s fantasy and dramedy elements add a vibrant color palette to the series’ overall look and feel, giving viewers an aesthetically exciting visual experience,” says Haikal Jamari, sales manager for Asia and the Middle East.

Mercy on Us (Ten Piedad de Nosotros) combines revenge drama with a murder mystery.

The reality format Stand-Up Warrior sees stand-up comedians compete in a martial arts boot camp.