ATF Spotlight: All3Media International

Leading All3Media International’s ATF highlights, The Larkins follows the adventures of the titular family, a loyal and hardworking unit living in the Kent countryside who share a disinterest in authority.

Among All3Media International’s factual titles, Rise of the Billionaires examines how Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sergey Brin and Larry Page have shaped the modern world. Additional factual programs include Wild Oman: Wonder of Arabia, Stolen: Catching the Art Thieves and Saving Venice.

Scripted formats are also part of the company’s offering. “Scripted formats offer a more creatively and economically efficient route for our buyers, who are currently seeing increased production budgets and competition with content on the global streamers,” says Sabrina Duguet, executive VP for the Asia Pacific.

“We are looking forward to being back at the market to reconnect with clients and friends at ATF,” Duguet notes.