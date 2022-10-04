Ask Me to Dance to Debut in Theaters

The Electric Entertainment-distributed feature film Ask Me to Dance, written and directed by Tom Malloy (Love N’ Dancing), who also stars, is set to debut in theaters across the U.S. on October 7.

Ask Me to Dance follows IT programmer Jack and graphic designer Jill, both unlucky in love. They separately meet a fortune teller who tells them they will meet the love of their life before midnight at the end of the year, which happens to be only five days away. The countdown begins, and Jack and Jill go on a series of horrible dates, and each time, they barely miss meeting each other.

Briana Evigan (Step Up), Mario Cantone (Sex and The City), Joyce DeWitt (Three’s Company), Jason Chambers (Human Weapon), Julianne Arrieta (Reagan), Courtney Warner (Trauma Therapy: Psychosis), Jesse Kove (Cobra Kai), Catherine Mary Stewart (Weekend at Bernies) and Kurt Angle (former WWE Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist) star alongside Malloy.

The 94-minute film is a Trick Candle Production and was executive produced by Charlie Shrem and Sean King. Its theatrical release will include at least 25 top U.S. markets, including Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, Nashville, Pittsburgh and Minneapolis, among others.

Malloy said, “I am thrilled that this film will be watched by audiences on the big screen. Ask Me to Dance is filled with laughter, romanc, and dance—a perfect date night movie for all couples and an uplifting film for the hopeful romantics.”