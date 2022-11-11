Argentina’s Gran Hermano Leads October’s Wit List

ADVERTISEMENT

Gran Hermano, a new Argentinean adaptation of Big Brother for Telefe, generated the most buzz on Instagram out of all the new series that made their debut in October, according to The WIT.

The Big Brother adaptation, which follows 16 candidates who live together in a luxury house, garnered 556,000 Instagram followers to take October’s top spot. The show is hosted by TV presenter Santiago Del Moro, who has 1.9 million followers.

TF1’s Star Academy earned 385,000 followers to take second place. Hosted by Nikos Aliagas, who has 981,000 followers, the series is a new French adaptation of the format in which aspiring young artists train in a special academy created for the show and perform weekly live on stage.

With 124,000 followers to take third place, the Albanian adaptation of Dancing with the Stars premiered on Top Channel. The latest version of the hit format in which local celebrities pair up with dance professionals in a ballroom battle to decide which couple will emerge as champions features Valbona Selimllari (371,000 followers), Kledi Kadiu (369,000) and Dalina Buzi (43,000) as judges.

The fourth spot went to The CW’s Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, which collected 107,000 followers. Centered on Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents, the series shows how they put it all on the line to save their love and the entire world. It stars Meg Donnelly (1.5 million followers), Demetria McKinney (723,000), Drake Rodger (31,000) and Jojo Fleites (22,000).

Rounding out October’s top five, Joaquín, el novato (Joaquín, the Novice) racked up 80,000 followers after its premiere on Spain’s Antena 3. The factual-entertainment series sees Andalusian football player Joaquín Sánchez, who is approaching the end of his career, meet with well-known personalities (singers, actors, presenters, athletes from other sports) to understand the inner workings of their professional lives. Sánchez has 4 million followers.

The Turkish series Gecenin Ucunda (Poison Ivy), with 77,000 followers for sixth place, is a romantic drama based on the 1963 book of the same name. The Star TV series tells the story of Macide, whose unhappiness in her professional life leads her to help others instead. The cast includes Neslihan Atagül (13.6 million followers), Kadir Doğulu (4.2 million), Tuba Ünsal (711,000) and Sarp Levendoğlu (308,000).

The Turkish adaptation of Beverly Hills, 90210, Darmaduman, garnered 52,000 followers to come in seventh. The FOX teen and YA series follows Harun, who is forced to return to the family house in Istanbul with his entire family and two teenage children after years of estrangement. The show stars Aslıhan Malbora (1.5 million followers), Mert Yazıcıoğlu (1.3 million) and Hafsanur Sancaktutan (1 million).

Canal+’s Marie-Antoinette tells the story of Marie Antoinette, who became Queen of France at 18 and died on the guillotine on October 16, 1793, at the Place de la Révolution in Paris. Starring Gaia Weiss (279,000 followers), Emilia Schüle (204,000) and Oscar Lesage (17,000), the shoe earned 51,000 followers for eighth place.

Ninth place went to Canal 13’s Juego Textual (Text Game), a new version of the Acoso Textual talk show that aired on the Chilean channel in 2010. Hosted by Sergio Lagos (401,000 followers), the show, which racked up 41,000 followers, sees eight women from the media ask questions to a guest, most often a man, on the themes of relationships, work and sexuality.

Closing out October’s list, Turkey’s Tuzak (The Trap) picked up 35,000 followers after its debut on TV8. The romantic drama series, which stars Bensu Soral (4.8 million followers), Akın Akınözü (3.5 million), İlayda Çevik (561,000) and Talat Bulut (426,000), tells the story of Umut and Güneş, two people who meet by chance and fall in love—both unaware they are the other’s archenemy.

